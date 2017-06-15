Abnormally dry in parts of Michigan, not quite drought yet

After it seems like we couldn't shake the rain chances during the month of May, we've entered a drier stretch of weather through the first half of June.

While some of us have been lucky and have received our fair share of rainfall, the scattered nature of the rain (especially recently), has led to many crunchy lawns, dry fields, and vegetation that is in need of a drink.

But just how dry are we in Mid-Michigan?

According to the United States Drought Monitor, we're not quite in drought stage yet, but there have been some changes to the map in the state of Michigan.

The latest Drought Monitor that was issued this morning shows the addition of an "Abnormally Dry" zone. While most of the TV5 viewing area is out of this zone, a small southwest section of Isabella County has now been included.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, who produces the outlook with NOAA and the USDA, defines Abnormally Dry as "short-term dryness slowing planting and growth of crops of pastures".

If these areas continue to miss out on rainfall, the next step would be "Moderate Drought" which would cause some damage to crops and pastures, shortages in streams or reservoirs, and voluntary water-use restrictions.

Dry Last 30 Days For Lower Peninsula

Meteorological Spring (March-May) came in above average for precipitation for the season, but over the last 30 days, it's been a split in the state of Michigan.

The Midwestern Regional Climate Center issues a map that shows the percentage of average rainfall we've received over the last 30, 60, and 90 days. We've attached the map of the last 30 days below.

The Upper Peninsula has had plenty of wet weather and the southwestern sections have even achieved 200% of their annual average over the last 30 days. Even outside of that area, that part of the state has seen above average precipitation.

For the Lower Peninsula, it's been a different story for the southern sections.

West Michigan has seen the least amount of rain with only 25-50% of their annual average over the last 30 days, which lines up pretty close to the latest Drought Monitor. The Tri-Cities region and a good chunk of the Thumb are closer to 50-75% of average.

Meanwhile, the northwestern sections have been average to slightly above, with the northern half achieving at least 75% of the typical.

