Lawn mower rolls over in ditch, crushes driver

Authorities say a Sanilac County man was killed when the lawn mower he was driving rolled over, crushing him.

It happened on Tuesday, June 13 at about 2:30 p.m. on Farr Road south of Marlette Road in Elk Township.

Investigators said a man was mowing the eastside ditch on Farr Road when the 2011 John Deere Zero-Turn lawn mower he was driving overturned, causing the mower to land on top of him.

When first responders arrived, they found 65-year-old John Maedel dead from his injuries.

Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the incident. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, June 15.

