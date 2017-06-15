Bay City beach closed for poor water quality

A Bay City beach will be closed until further noticed for poor water quality.

The Bay County Health Department closed the beach at the Bay City State Recreational Area on Thursday.

"The results of surface water samples collected on Wednesday, June 14 exceeded the State of Michigan's water quality standard for full body contact recreational activities," a release said.

The closure will be lifted when the bacteriological levels comply with water quality standards.

For more information, please contact the Bay County Health Department at 989-895-4006.

