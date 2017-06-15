Moolenaar recalls attack on congressman at baseball field

Representative John Moolenaar is looking back on the harrowing moments when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball team Wednesday.

Five people, including a top Republican lawmaker, were hurt in the attack.

Moolenaar, of Midland, was on the field when the attack began. He said there was a lot of confusion right from the start, but it quickly became clear there was something terribly wrong.

"We didn't know where the shooter was, we didn't know how many shooters there were,” Moolenaar recalled.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois, wounded Rep. Steve Scalise and several others before he was fatally shot by police who had been guarding the House majority whip on the Alexandria, Virginia baseball fiend, officials said.

Authorities believe the 66-year-old had been living out of a van in northern Virginia since March after leaving his southern Illinois home.

You can hear more from the interview with Moolenaar beginning at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.