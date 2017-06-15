Young girl dies after being pulled from canal

Authorities say a 19-month-old girl has died after being pulled from a canal near a home in suburban Detroit.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says Chloe Lawson was taken to a hospital after being found Wednesday night in Harrison Township and was pronounced dead.

The girl's parents and other witnesses told deputies that family members were barbecuing when they noticed that she wasn't in the house with other young children. They said they searched the area and found the child in the canal, which is behind the home.

The sheriff's department says the child wasn't breathing when she was pulled from the canal and a neighbor called 911. The death is under investigation.

