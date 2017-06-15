Pistons' Caldwell-Pope gets probation in March traffic stop - WNEM TV 5

Pistons' Caldwell-Pope gets probation in March traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Source: Associated Press, Nov. '16 Source: Associated Press, Nov. '16
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) -

Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been sentenced to a year of probation in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports Caldwell-Pope learned his punishment on Wednesday in a Rochester Hills courtroom after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive under the influence. A charge of operating while intoxicated was dismissed.

Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph (72 kilometers per hour) in a 25 mph (40 kph) zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Caldwell-Pope continued to play for the team last season and is a restricted free agent.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.