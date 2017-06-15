Flint mayor pens letter to Steve Harvey following comments on water crisis

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has sent a letter to radio and TV personality Steve Harvey following comments he made on-air about the Flint water crisis.

You may be familiar with Steve Harvey and his FM radio show. Earlier this week a listener from Flint called in to discuss basketball, but Harvey began to make comments about the city’s water crisis instead.

“One more thing…enjoy your nice brown glass of water,” Harvey said.

His co-host attempted to apologize on Harvey’s behalf, but Harvey himself said nothing.

AJ, from Pat and AJ in the Morning on Cars 108, said listeners aren’t happy.

“People are seemingly upset about it. I mean, it’s one thing, I mean, you’re an outsider making a joke about it. It’s not a joking matter. And on top of that, your radio show isn’t even heard in the city, so it just seems so cheap,” Pat said.

Now Mayor Weaver says she has sent Harvey a letter to express her “concern and disapproval” of his comments.

"As Mayor of the City of Flint, and someone who has been on your show and spoken with you personally about the Flint Water Crisis, I was deeply saddened by your comments about our city. While I feel it was not meant to be an intentional hurt or insult against the citizens of this community, it was.

We are still going through many hardships and challenges caused by the poisoning of our city. To make a joke out of a tragedy such as this was in very poor taste, especially coming from someone of your stature.”

