If this man knocks on your door, call 911

A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.

It’s happening in the Genesee County community of Thetford Township.

Police posted a picture of the man, and a red truck, on their Facebook page on Thursday.

While the man’s name was not released, the picture shows a large tattoo on his neck.

If you see him, call 911.

