5 new credit card skimmers found in Michigan

Michigan consumers should be concerned about credit card skimmers, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“In the last few weeks – primarily on a Friday – we’ve found five new credit card skimmers. Consumers should be extra cautious as we gear up for the summer tourism season,” said Jamie Clover Adams, MDARD Director. “Looking for, and removing, skimmers at the 4,691 gas stations located across Michigan is now part of the standard inspection process. We are committed to doing our part to protect consumers from fraud.”

A skimmer copies the credit card information for criminals to make fraudulent purchases.

They are installed on gas pumps and cannot be seen from the outside.

“Some steps station owners can take, and have taken, to protect their patrons from cyber-criminals are changing locks, using tamper-proof security tape, and security cameras. MDARD is also encouraging station owners to increase the frequency of their regular dispenser inspections,” Clover Adams said.

If you see a change in your account you should immediately contact your bank.

