Flint city councilman sentenced to jail for probation violation - WNEM TV 5

Flint city councilman sentenced to jail for probation violation

Posted: Updated:
Wantwaz Davis (Source: Genesee County Jail) Wantwaz Davis (Source: Genesee County Jail)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis is in trouble again.

He was sentenced to another 60 days in jail for an alleged probation violation.

Davis has been on probation since the beginning of March after being found guilty in a drunken driving case.

He served 30 days in jail for that offense.

