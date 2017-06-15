Neighbors remember man who died from legionella

People are still reacting to the news that five state and local officials will face manslaughter charges after an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the city of Flint.

The disease was blamed for the death of 85-year-old Robert Skidmore, of Mt. Morris.

"He was full of fun," Skidmore's former neighbor said. She did not want to be identified.

Skidmore died in 2015 from Legionnaires' disease. That condition is believed by some researchers to be connected to Flint's water crisis.

"It's horrible. I look out my kitchen window and look over there. There's an empty place," the woman said.

Dolores Hunt lived next door to Skidmore. She said she knew the man for 26 years.

"It was a complete surprise to me and the whole neighborhood," Hunt said.

While Hunt is glad to see those accused of causing the water crisis being held accountable, she is not sure if they are responsible for Skidmore's death.

"Well to some extent yes. But in my personal opinion, I don't think that these people should be up for manslaughter," Hunt said.

It appears State Attorney General Bill Schuette disagrees. He charged several government officials with involuntary manslaughter as part of his investigation into the Flint water crisis.

If the defendants are found guilty, Skidmore's neighbor wants to see them punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"That man could've still been living if that was the case," the woman said.

