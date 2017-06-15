Minister in need of ramp after having legs amputated

A Mid-Michigan minister needs your help to gain his independence back.

A deadly infection forced doctors to amputate both of his legs, making every day activities a challenge.

He is determined to stay in his home, but he needs your help. He called the TV5 Rescue Squad in hopes someone can provide him with a ramp.

Cleotis Thompson said he remains in high spirits despite his medical issues.

"I try not to let it keep me down," Thompson said.

Thompson is on dialysis and he suffered from gangrene, which is caused when you lose blood supply to one of the limbs of your body due to an infection or injury. As a result he had to have both of his legs removed.

"When the surgeon gave me options he said either you can keep your foot or toes, but I'm going to tell you the truth that gangrene is going to start traveling up your blood system, past your things and it's going to your heart and there won't be no more you," Thompson said.

He said before his surgery he loved to help others.

"I'm a minister so I did a lot of traveling, revivals and always on the go dealing with people, trying to help people out with their situations," Thompson said.

This time he is the one who needs help. Since he can no longer go up and down stairs, he needs a ramp built at his home.

"I am more or less an outgoing, independent person. But this dependency really, I guess you can say threw us for a loop. But it's teaching me how to reach out to people that want to help us," Thompson said.

