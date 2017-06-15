University of Michigan regents approve free-tuition program - WNEM TV 5

University of Michigan regents approve free-tuition program

Posted: Updated:
University of Michigan logo University of Michigan logo
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -

The University of Michigan will offer four years of free tuition for in-state students whose families make less than $65,000 annually.

The school says it's "Go Blue Guarantee" starts Jan. 1. Regents approved it Thursday as part of the $2 billion fiscal year 2018 general fund budget for the Ann Arbor campus.

Chair Mark Bernstein says the guarantee is expected to increase socio-economic diversity on the campus. It will not cover room and board, but students also may be eligible for additional aid to cover non-tuition costs.

Tuition for in-state students at Michigan is about $7,413.

Bernstein says funding for the program is generated from out-of-state tuition and university cost containment.

The university says the program will not reduce need-based financial aid for students who parents earn more than $65,000.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.