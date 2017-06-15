DNR officers arrest wanted man

Officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Law Enforcement Division arrested a wanted man on Wednesday.

William Fisher, 73, was wanted on two counts of obstructing an officer and two counts of felonious assault.

The Owosso resident was arraigned on Thursday and his bond was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to reappear in court on June 21.

The charges stem from a May 21 incident when Fisher allegedly threatened and obstructed conservation officers doing their job, the DNR said.

The officers went to Fisher's home to investigate a complaint of a deer that was possibly taken illegally.

“The suspect lifted a patrol truck off the ground with a tractor and swung a tire iron or crowbar around in a threatening manner,” said Lt. Andrew Turner, with the DNR.

Turner said two officers were interviewing Fisher's grandson when he obstructed and threatened the officers.

“Assaults against our officers are something that we take very seriously and will not be tolerated,” said Capt. David Malloch, field operations coordinator for the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s region two.

The investigation on the deer revealed the deer had been struck by a car and Fisher's grandson humanely dispatched it. There was no action taken on the deer complaint, the DNR said.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Fisher's home following his arrest and discovered 25 firearms, a large amount of ammunition, reloading equipment and unlawful explosive components, the DNR said.

Prior to this arrest, Fisher had a felony criminal conviction record in Shiawassee County dating back to 1995. That was for delivery and manufacturing a controlled substance, and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Being a convicted felon, Fisher will probably face additional charges for the firearms found inside his home, the DNR said.

