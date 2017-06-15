At least 11 people injured when deck collapses in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

At least 11 people injured when deck collapses in Michigan

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities in Ottawa County, Michigan say at least 11 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a venue in a West Olive park.

The incident occurred Thursday evening at Weaver House, a renovated house built in 1902 that is rented out for events.

 At least four ambulances and three Port Sheldon Township Fire Department vehicles and other emergency personnel responded to the incident. The emergency vehicles leaving the scene did not have lights or sirens activated.

Authorities say several dozen people were on a deck at the time of the collapse. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

