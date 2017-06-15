Quiet to start then more storms

The storms from earlier Thursday evening are done and we are dry for the start of Friday. Quiet, if not a little muggy, overnight and we while we are enjoying a momentary pause we are far from done with showers and thunderstorms. Friday through the weekend features more chances for storms. The full breakdown is below!

Overnight/ Friday AM

Thunderstorms last evening packed a powerful punch as they rolled through the region. Dropping nearly 3 inches of rain in Sanilac county in under an hour.

We are now done with the rain and are enjoying some momentary quiet for the overnight and early Friday morning period. We will stay (mostly) dry for the rest of the overnight with a dry slot moving in.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperature making a steady decline into the lower 60s. It’s not a night you’ll want the windows open though, as dew points are also hanging in the upper 50s to low 60s making it feel muggy.

As we head out the door early this morning it will be mild with temps in the lower 60s and you may need the umbrella for the last day of school before summer break.

A few spotty showers are possible early in the morning, but they will fizzle shortly after the sun rises. From there we see another short break before storms return in the afternoon.

Friday and the Weekend

The chance for scattered thunderstorms continues as we head into the last day of the work week and through the weekend as well.

Showers this morning won't last long as we will see them end shortly after sunrise. Expect dry conditions from late Friday morning through the afternoon.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms don’t stay away for long. Thunderstorms return later in the afternoon after the lunch hour and will remain through the evening. Storms Friday are expected to be limited, but could drop locally heavy rain.

Rain ends Friday night and we clear shortly before more storms come Saturday.

If you're heading out to the KCQ county music fest Saturday you may want the umbrella. Rain Saturday will come in waves.

The first round of storms will roll in early in the morning lasting through sunrise before ending shortly after that. We will then see a lull between rounds of storms, staying dry through most of the afternoon, before a second, stronger round of storms moves in that evening and lasts overnight.

Some storms Saturday evening could be strong and for that reason the Storm Prediction Center has placed Mid-Michigan under a Marginal risk (5%) for severe weather. That means a few isolated storms may reach severe criteria with wind, heavy rain, and hail being the main threats.

Thunderstorms carry through the overnight Saturday into the first half of the day Sunday. Storms will weaken into showers before fizzling out Sunday afternoon. Behind the rain we will clear out just in time for any Father's Day activities you may have planned.

