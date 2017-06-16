Search party looking for missing show dog

A search party is underway for a missing show dog.

Marvel is a female Rhodesian Ridgeback. She weighs about 80 pounds.

John Nevin said Marvel was being taken from Sault Ste. Marie to Lansing to be bred. He stopped at the Travel Michigan Welcome Center on US-127 in Clare Wednesday night. When he opened the car door, Marvel bolted from the vehicle.

Now, a search party is out looking for the show dog in the area of the Welcome Center. The search party includes people from the Humane Society, the owner of the dog, and John’s own family.

Hundreds of people have shared Marvel’s information on Facebook.

Puppies from Marvel would run around $2,500 apiece, Nevin said.

If you see the dog, you're asked to call John Nevin at 517-449-8986.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.