VIDEO: Little girl shares strong opinion on airport security

CNN -

Mila was not impressed with airport security after her recent trip.

Following a journey to Michigan, the two-year-old had some strong words to say about airport security.

“Airport security. First of all, the line. So long. Ridiculous,” Mila said.

While Mila was lucky enough to pass through security, Charles, on the other hand, ‘got the pat down’ – mortifying the two-year-old.

“The dude let me out, but now Charles! He got the pat down. So embarrassing,” the tot said while rolling her eyes.

From the waiting line, to her shoes and sippy cup being taken away, Mila did not have a pleasant experience. 

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

