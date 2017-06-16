Uber launching in western Michigan beach towns

Need a ride to the beach? Uber has you covered.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT in Kalamazoo report the ride-sharing service is launching in several western Michigan beach towns starting Friday.

Anyone wanting to get around in Holland, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Saugatuck and South Haven can now use the popular service just in time for the summer season.

The company hopes the offer will encourage tourists to explore west Michigan cities without the stress of traffic and parking.

The service expansion will also come with new jobs in the area.

To catch a ride, just download the Uber app on your smartphone and sign up. Starting Friday, Uber is offering new users one free ride up to $15. Enter code LAKEMI17 into the app to redeem the offer.

It is open through October 1st.

