Uber launching in western Michigan beach towns

A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911.More >
The wife of the man accused of shooting at Republican Congressmen spoke out Thursday afternoon.More >
The wife of the man accused of shooting at Republican Congressmen spoke out Thursday afternoon.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby. Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.More >
A local family is outraged after their vehicles were vandalized and calls to police ended with the alleged suspect walking free.More >
A local family is outraged after their vehicles were vandalized and calls to police ended with the alleged suspect walking free.More >
Michigan consumers should be concerned about credit card skimmers, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.More >
Michigan consumers should be concerned about credit card skimmers, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
A US Navy sailor who was thought to have gone overboard seven days ago and was presumed dead has been found alive aboard the ship that reported him missing, the Navy announced Thursday.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
A New Mexico woman is being evaluated at a psychiatric hospital after police said they found her husband’s mummified body inside a bedroom closet.More >
Authorities say a Sanilac County man was killed when the lawn mower he was driving rolled over, crushing him.More >
Authorities say a Sanilac County man was killed when the lawn mower he was driving rolled over, crushing him.More >
An autopsy determined that the boy died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen.More >
An autopsy determined that the boy died of blunt force trauma to his abdomen.More >
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down 21-year-old Lucas James Jones.More >
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down 21-year-old Lucas James Jones.More >