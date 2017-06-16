A few showers and storms... again

All week long, we've seen chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, and your Friday is no different. More showers and storms are possible today and those chances continue into Father's Day weekend.

Today & Tonight

A few showers and storms have developed in West Michigan early this morning and while most of us will stay dry, we'll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast this morning as those areas of rain move east. Best chances would be our southern and western zones.

Outside of a few clouds from that activity to our west, we should see plenty of sun this morning and throughout the day. That sunshine with the company of southwesterly winds will carry our temperatures in the 60s this morning into the 80s again this afternoon.

Later this afternoon, we're expecting the same pattern as the last few days with hit and miss shower and thunderstorm chances. Thunderstorms that do develop are not expected to be severe, but will have a good chance of carrying some heavy downpours.

The chances exist through the evening hours of tonight, so have the umbrella on standby just in case you need it. Beyond any rain chances, we'll see warm temperatures all evening long, with lows settling into the 60s overnight.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day on Saturday, but it looks like we'll have breaks throughout the day.

Right now it looks like we'll have a chance for showers and storms during the overnight and the early morning hours of Saturday before things slow down a bit. Once the initial rain moves out in the morning, it will likely take a bit of time for the atmosphere to recharge itself.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll need to watch these showers and thunderstorms as some of them may be on the stronger side.

Currently, a good chunk of the area is under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather, but parts of Gratiot, Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer are included in the Slight Risk (15%). These are the two lowest levels for severe weather, so we're not expecting coverage of severe storms to be widespread.

With any stronger storms that do develop, damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main hazards. Heavy rain will also be likely.

Father's Day

Father's Day will likely see showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the first half of the day, but coverage of rain will taper off through the day. By the afternoon, most of us will be dry and see plenty of sun during the second half of the day. If your plans are flexible, afternoon and evening Sunday would be the best!

Highs on Sunday should be right around 80 and we'll cool down as we move into the start of next week.

