More rain and storms for Father's Day weekend

All week long, we've seen scattered showers and thunderstorms and for your Friday evening...for once we won't. It will be dry this evening so get out and enjoy it, more showers and storms are possible tomorrow and Father's Day Sunday.

Today & Tonight

A few showers were out and about this afternoon, but they have since tapered off and we are now dry. We will remain dry for the rest of the evening and tonight as well. If you have any outdoor plans for your Friday night they should be just fine. No umbrella needed!

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies this evening and overnight.

We're seeing warm temperatures in the lower 80s and upper 70s which will stick with us all evening long. After the sun sets we will see temps fall with lows settling into the upper 60s overnight.

Enjoy the pause in the rain as it won't last for long. Rain and storms return to the picture tomorrow and they could put a damper on you're weekend plans.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day on Saturday, but it looks like we will see one or two breaks during the day.

Right now it looks like we'll have a chance for isolated showers and storm early in the morning tomorrow right around sunrise before things slow down a bit. Once the morning rain moves out in the late morning hours, it will likely take a bit of time for the atmosphere to recharge itself.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop during the late afternoon and evening hours and last overnight. We'll need to watch these showers and thunderstorms as some of them may be on the stronger side.

Currently, a good chunk of the area is under a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather, but parts of Gratiot, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, and the SW corner of Saginaw counties are included in the Slight Risk (15%). These are the two lowest levels for severe weather, so we're not expecting coverage of severe storms to be widespread.

With any stronger storms that do develop, damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main hazards. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will also be likely.

Father's Day

Scattered showers will carry over into the morning Father's Day. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will linger through the first half of the day, but coverage of rain will taper off by the afternoon. Shortly after the lunch hour most of us will be dry and we'll see plenty of sun during the second half of the day. If your plans are flexible, afternoon and evening Sunday would be the best to celebrate Dad!

Highs on Sunday should be right around 80 and we'll cool down as we move into the start of next week.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.