Police warn of new twist on old IRS scam

Authorities are warning residents of a new twist on an old scam.

The Roscommon County Sheriff Department said they have received reports of residents receiving calls from a person claiming to represent the IRS.

In previous scams, the caller demands immediate payment for alleged taxes owed through prepaid credit cards. Usually the scammer threatens to call the local police to have them arrested unless they make a payment.

In the new scam, the caller now claims a certified letters was sent to the resident, but it was returned undelivered.

The caller then launches into the old scam, demanding payment.

Officials are reminding residents to be wary of unsolicited calls from people who want money - whether from someone claiming to be the IRS, a credit card company, your bank, or another financial institution.

Police said the best course of action is to hang up on the caller. Other signs of a scam include:

Pressure for immediate payment

Threats of arrest or to involve the police

Threats of additional penalties

Warnings from the caller that you should not discuss the issue with anyone but them

Callers who ask for personal information such as social security numbers, account numbers, or any other information that most people keep private

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.