Greek Festival is back!

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A weekend-long event is back for its 39th year of food, music and Greek heritage. 

The annual Greek Festival takes place at Saint Demetrios Church in Saginaw Township. There will be authentic Greek cuisine, served up fresh, plus Greek music, dancing and face painting. 

The celebration of Greek culture continues at noon Saturday and Sunday. 

