Cash reward offered in 1983 homicide

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information in a 1983 homicide.

On Friday, October 14, 1983 at about 9:30 p.m., investigators said 22-year-old Michael Greenwell was involved in a minor car crash in the area of Sherman Avenue and Harvard Street in Flint.

Police said instead of stopping, Greenwell left the scene and was followed by the other vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Greenwell drove to Roberts Street and pulled into a driveway in the 900 block. The other vehicle parked at the end of the driveway. The driver then exited the vehicle and walked up to Greenwell’s car and shot him as he sat in the driver’s seat.

Witnesses described the driver as a black male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5’6” tall with a dark complexion and a muscular build.

Witnesses and forensic evidence also determined the suspect’s vehicle was a two-tone, dark metallic green 1974-1977 Ford, possible an LTD.

There were at least three other people in the Ford, investigators said.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 for information leading an arrest in the case.

If you have any information on Greenwell’s murder or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

