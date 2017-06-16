Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media.

Police in College Station, Texas were called to a home around 1 a.m. Wednesday, March 15 for a reported disturbance. When they arrived, a woman told them her 16-year-old daughter had spent the night with a man at a local hotel.

The teen told police she met 23-year-old Christopher David Galliway of Fenton, Michigan through Tumblr about a year ago.

The teen claimed the two began messaging through the site before moving on to video chatting. Police said Galliway traveled to Texas to visit the girl.

The pair then went to a hotel where the girl told police they had sex.

Officers found Galliway parked several blocks from the girl’s home. He confirmed how the two met and told police they had sexual contact four times over the past couple of days.

Galliway was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

