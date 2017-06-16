Man seriously hurt in rollover crash

A man was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

It happened at about 5 a.m. Friday, June 16 on M-24 near Treasurer Road in Tuscola County.

Investigators said an 18-year-old Columbiaville man lost control of his vehicle while northbound M-24 causing his 2002 Chevy Blazer to roll into a ditch.

The driver was seriously injured in the crash and had to be cut out of the vehicle by Mayville Fire Department.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.