Sex offender arrested for possession of child porn

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after police say he was found with child pornography.

Jeremy Michael Bragg, 35, of Flint has been charged with possession of child sexually abusive material. He was arraigned on June, 14.

An investigation began when police learned Bragg was downloading and sharing child porn from the internet. Investigators said they found digital evidence in his home.

Bragg was previously convicted of criminal sexual conduct in April of 2002, according to the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry. His was listed under a Bay City address.

Officials encourage parents to speak with their children about safe use of the internet. To help keep your children safe online, click here.

If you have information regarding a possible child predator, report it to the Cyber TipLine here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.