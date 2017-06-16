Speed, alcohol believed to be factors in crash

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors after a vehicle crashed near Memorial Park in Frankenmuth.

Frankenmuth Police were called to the area at around 10:15 on June 16.

Investigators believe a 54-year-old Columbia Township man was westbound on Tuscola passing the park entrance when he left the road and hit numerous poles before coming to rest by the horseshoe pits, near the dog park.

The man had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officers report the vehicle came close to hitting a pedestrian between Block and the accident scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

