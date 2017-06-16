Photo: Black bear tries to cross I-75 in Upper Peninsula

Why did the bear almost cross the road? To go viral on social media.

Michelle Ellis posted two photos on Facebook of the black bear trying to cross I-75, just north of Rudyard exit in the Upper Peninsula.

“He was absolutely beautiful. He got scared when he saw me and ran back to the woods,” Ellis wrote.

State wildlife officials are warning northern Michigan residents about removing their bird feeders to avoid run-ins with black bears.

Michigan’s bear population is estimated at over 12,000 adults.

