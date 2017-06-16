Charges dismissed against doctor accused of fraud, sex crimes

The charges against a Mid-Michigan physical therapist who was accused of sex crimes and health care fraud have been dropped.

On June 7, 2017 Ogemaw County Prosecutor LaDonna Schultz dropped all charges of Medicaid, Medicare and Insurance fraud against Dr. Vijay Kumar on the basis that there was no evidence of fraud.

This dismissal comes nearly two years after charges were initially filed.

A judge also dismissed all criminal sexual conduct charges filed against Kumar in November of 2016.

Investigators claimed Kumar used his authoritative position to victimize a young teenage girl back in August 2013.

“From the beginning of this nightmare I have said I would be vindicated because I knew the incident didn't happen and my clinics never submitted false claims to Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid or Medicare. After nearly two years and combing through thousands of billing documents all charges have been dropped,” Kumar said.

Kumar owned five physical therapy businesses in Ogemaw County and was nominated by former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to sit on the Michigan Board of Physical Therapy.

He was also a Republican candidate, running for local state representative in 2016.

“I have always conducted my business and myself with honesty and integrity and it is a shame that some people rushed to judgment before the facts came out. Even though all charges have been dropped and I have been vindicated I still must fight every day to regain my reputation because of the overzealous acts of the Prosecution,” Kumar said.

