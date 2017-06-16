Breaking: Truck overturns on SB I-75 - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Truck overturns on SB I-75

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A truck has overturned on SB I-75.

It happened near the 152 mile marker, after M-13 (Bay City Road), about one mile from the Zilwaukee Bridge.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch confirms the truck has rolled into a ditch, but it’s not clear if there are any injuries.

The right-hand lane has been blocked.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Editor's note: Saginaw County Central Dispatch told TV5 the truck was a Cola-Cola truck, something Coca-Cola disputes.

