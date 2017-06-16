Grants awarded to improve bike paths in Mid-Michigan

Thousands of dollars in grants are coming to Mid-Michigan, and that will mean upgrades to local bike paths and trails.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) has awarded the City of Clio $262,500 to develop and improve the Clio Bike Path system.

The bike path is part of a regional trail network and the grant will help complete a fully accessible restroom facility and will also be used for trailhead development.

Another grant of $300,000 has been awarded to a section of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail within Genesee County.

The money will develop a 2.2-mile section that will connect Richfield County Park to 24 miles of existing Iron Belle Trail.

“I am happy to see the city of Clio receive this support after steadfast effort in city offices and long-term cooperation with myself and the DNR,” Rep. Pam Faris said. “We are lucky to live in an area with a regional network of trails for walking, running and biking. As that network expands and the state of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail is developed in our area, accessible and safe facilities will not only serve local residents well, they will also put our best face forward for tourists who will bike through our communities.”

