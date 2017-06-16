Breaking: All lanes impacted in crash along I-75 in Arenac County

Breaking: All lanes impacted in crash along I-75 in Arenac Count - WNEM TV 5

ARENAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

All lanes are being impacted after a crash on northbound I-75 in Arenac County.

Mi Drive reports the accident happened after M-33, or Exit 202.

A TV5 viewer sent us a picture of a truck overturned alongside the highway.

No other details are being released at this time.

