Woman reaches out to Rescue Squad for new furnace

It may be hot now, but one Mid-Michigan woman is worrying about her furnace.

Ruth Rodgers, 75, said winter will be here before she knows it and her furnace just isn't making the cut.

She is worried she will be left in the cold once the summer ends.

"Got a couple years to live and I don't want to live in the cold," Rodgers said.

She said she can't endure another winter without a working furnace.

"I sit up here with a blanket all winter up to my chin. My arms are cold. My hands got sore," Rodgers said.

She is disabled and lives on a fixed income. She said her furnace is broken and beyond repair and she can't afford to buy a new one.

"I don't like begging. I've never had to do this, but I'm 75. What am I going to do," she said.

Rodgers said she survived the winter by using space heaters, but that action ran up an incredibly high electric bill to the tune of more than $1,300.

"I called them up right away and she said you've been heating with electrical and electrical is awfully expensive. And I thought 'oh God, now what do I do," Rodgers said.

She said getting some help with her electric bill would be nice, but she really hopes someone can help get get her wall furnace replaced.

"It would mean the world to me because I don't have nothing," she said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.