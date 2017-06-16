Free country concert takes place this weekend

People are breaking out their cowboy boots for Saginaw's annual 98 KCQ Country Music Fest.

Hundreds of families will enjoy some of country music's hottest acts, a huge collection of classic cars and great food.

"It's music constant all day long," said Barb Sheltraw, with 98 KCQ.

The festival returns to Ojibway Island on Saturday for its 26th year.

Jim Kramer and Sheltraw, with the Q Morning Crew, said it is an event with an award winning lineup.

"From what we understand, the Brother's Osborne are really really really great entertainers and that's how the show is going to wrap up. Shows going to start with Trent Harman, the American Idol from season 16 and Thompson Square right in the middle," Kramer said.

On top of all the music, the island will be filled with vendors, car and RV shows.

The Q crew said hefty donations are made to the community of Saginaw during the festival.

"Well over a million dollars has been donated to charitable causes in Mid-Michigan as a result of all of this. All the vendors on the island at the country music fest have charities that they donate to," Kramer said.

The concert is free to attend.

"You can just walk on, you throw down a blanket. Enjoy a show and enjoy a free concert. You don't have to spend a dime if you don't want to," Sheltraw said.

The island won't be the only place packed as a result of the festival. Some local hot spots might be maxed out as well.

Joann Quiroga has been a server at Bringer Inn for 33 years. She said it's a popular spot in Saginaw and will only get busier with the event.

"We love it because we get a little extra business," Quiroga said.

She said customers will be lined up Saturday morning before the concert gets underway.

"Everybody's anxious. They want to hurry up, eat and then get down there to get good seats. They bring in friends, people from out of town, just a variety of people," Quiroga said.

The island opens at 8 a.m. and seating opens at 9 a.m.

