Police: At least 2 injured in afternoon shooting

At least two people were injured in an afternoon shooting in Flint on Friday.

It happened at the Admiral gas station on the corner of Davison and Virginia.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting.

Since then two men arrived at Hurley for non-life threatening injuries, Flint police Det. Tyrone Booth said.

Those are the only two people police know of that were injured in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation and the gas station is currently closed.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.