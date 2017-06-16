Police: 18-year-old dies after Friday shooting - WNEM TV 5

Police: 18-year-old dies after Friday shooting

MT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

An 18-year-old man is dead following an early morning shooting in Mt. Morris Township.

It happened Friday morning at the Birchmount Estates, Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical in Flint where he was later pronounced dead, Green said.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to the shooting. He is lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

The prosecuting attorney is reviewing whether or not the suspect will be charged.

