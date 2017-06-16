Family loses everything in house fire

A family lost everything as their home went up in flames on Friday.

While everyone made it out OK, the firefighters risking their lives to put out the blaze had to do it in the middle of the summer heat.

"When I got here the flames were coming out the sides," said Kyle Smith, property manager.

The mobile home caught fire about 7 p.m. in the Dutch Village Park in Mt. Morris.

Smith said it could have been a whole lot worse.

"The family was gone. Him and his little girl was at the park," Smith said.

Firefighters put out the flames in a short 20 minutes, but the fire left nothing but charred walls and burnt furniture.

"It's a complete loss. Everything in there is in shambles. Red Cross has been notified to help the family," Mt. Morris Fire Chief Michael Vogt said.

The family of three adults and two kids were unharmed. The homeowner said this is not the only time they have had to rebuild their lives after a fire.

They moved to this home after their previous residence burned down. Now they're not sure what to do.

As for the firefighters, battling the blaze in 80 degree temperature and humidity was not an easy task.

"Definitely hot. I got pretty hot after only 10 minutes. We have water on the truck and it's basically up to us to stay hydrated throughout the day and week," said Cal Mauder, firefighter.

Vogt said that's why they called for backup and no one was treated for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.