Periodic showers and storms for Saturday

We're off and running with the showers and thunderstorms in Mid-Michigan this morning. While none of the activity is severe, we are seeing pockets of heavy rain with this initial round this morning.

When it comes to your weekend forecast, today will be the day that features the most rain, but we should have breaks in the action here and there. Best course of action? Keep the umbrella with you all day long so you're prepared!

Today & Tonight

This initial activity this morning should come to an end and we should see a fairly quiet period later on this morning and early afternoon as the atmosphere takes a moment to recharge itself. If you're headed out early, you should see temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later on this afternoon and evening, so be sure to have the umbrella on stand by wherever your weekend plans take you today. Even with mostly cloudy skies, we should see temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s today thanks to our mild start.

With showers and storms that develop later on today and also into tonight, we'll be watching for the chance for any strong to severe storms. The chances are low and the higher chances are to our south, but we always like to play these situations conservatively.

Most of Mid-Michigan is in a Marginal Risk (5%) for severe weather, while some of our southern areas are in a Slight Risk (15%). These risk levels suggest severe weather is not expected to be widespread. The hazards with any strong to severe storms will be gusty winds and hail, along with heavy rainfall.

Storm chances continue into the overnight and into Sunday morning. With plenty of cloud cover, expect mild and muggy conditions to keep on rolling tonight, with lows falling into the 60s.

Father's Day

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Father's Day as well, but most of the activity will be found in the morning hours. As we hit the afternoon, shower and thunderstorm activity will start to wind down from west to east.

Skies will begin clearing as the cold front passes through and we should see the sun before the day is over.

Highs on Sunday will be a mix of 70s and 80s, with breezy conditions expected through the day and we'll see a gradual drop off in the humidity.

If your plans with dad are flexible tomorrow, the second half of the day is by far the better window for anything outdoors. We hope you have a fun and safe weekend and we wish you a wonderful Father's Day!

