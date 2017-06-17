Strong storms pass through Mid-Michigan

Strong thunderstorms have passed through Mid-Michigan late this afternoon and this evening. We have been receiving reports of tree damage, along with downed power lines and street flooding.

If you have any reports of storm damage or photos, please send them our way. You can post them to our Facebook page or email them to us at wnem@wnem.com.

Today & Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms are continuing at the 7 PM hour tonight and we're still not done with showers and thunderstorms for the night. While we'll see breaks in the action, chances for thunderstorms will last through the overnight into Sunday morning.

While not every storm will be severe, we still have a risk for the rest of the night. The main hazards associated with any strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to be damaging wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Flooding is also not out of the question with plenty of heavy rainfall in thunderstorms.

If any warnings are issued throughout the night, we will have plenty of coverage online and on social media, and if necessary, over the air.

Father's Day

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Father's Day as well, but most of the activity will be found in the morning hours. As we hit the afternoon, shower and thunderstorm activity will start to wind down from west to east.

Skies will begin clearing as the cold front passes through and we should see the sun before the day is over.

Highs on Sunday will be a mix of 70s and 80s, with breezy conditions expected through the day and we'll see a gradual drop off in the humidity.

If your plans with dad are flexible tomorrow, the second half of the day is by far the better window for anything outdoors. We hope you have a fun and safe weekend and we wish you a wonderful Father's Day!

