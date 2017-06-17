Flint's beautification initiative

A Community Cleanup kicks-off the Mayor’s 2017 Beautification Initiative, complete with a Community Celebration.

"It's very important to live in a clean environment," said Elizabeth Reno Volunteer.

Volunteer teams comprised of neighbors, family members and/or community groups adopt a block along Saginaw Street or Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to spruce up their surroundings.

"It is so cool because we live here and we're cleaning up the environment and we're walking around every day and we want it to look beautiful," said Jennifer Bigelow Volunteer.

She says this is her first time volunteering to clean up a block, and she thinks the city of Flint is well deserving, "we want to walk around, we want to see that it looks beautiful, we want the plants to look beautiful-- we want the kids to love it, we especially don't want glass everywhere," said Bigelow.

The Community Cleanup takes place from 9:00am to 12:00pm with a Community Celebration taking place at Flint City Hall from 12:30-1:30pm. Denise Paauw is a Flint resident and says she’s proud to lend a hand in her neighborhood.

"It's our area that we live in, you know? So we want to clean it as much as we can," said Paauw.

