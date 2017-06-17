Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend - WNEM TV 5

Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

DETROIT (AP) -

 A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.
   The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.
   Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
   Ricks later died from his injuries at a hospital.
   Mathis was arraigned Friday and was charged with first-degree murder.
   Records show the 20-year-old is being held at the Wayne County Jail. Attorney information for Mathis was not available Saturday.
