Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.

The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.

Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Ricks later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Mathis was arraigned Friday and was charged with first-degree murder.

Records show the 20-year-old is being held at the Wayne County Jail. Attorney information for Mathis was not available Saturday.

