Michigan governor defends cabinet members charged in Flint

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was less combative when criminal charges were brought against 10 state officials over Flint's man-made drinking water crisis.

Now, with two of his own cabinet members facing manslaughter or other charges, he's keeping them on the job and defending their names despite calls for their removal.

Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon and Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells are the highest-ranking officials to be charged in Attorney General Bill Schuette's investigation of lead contamination and a Legionnaires' disease outbreak. Unlike other state officials previously charged, they're closer to his immediate orbit and report directly to him.

The new charges have fanned speculation that Snyder could be next, but Schuette says there's insufficient evidence. The probe will continue, even as the emphasis shifts to prosecuting those accused.

