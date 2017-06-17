Texan gets 15 years in death of boy, 4, struck by motorcycle

A Southeast Texas motorcyclist must serve 15 years in prison for the death of a 4-year-old boy who was struck last summer while playing near a road.

Prosecutors in Galveston say 38-year-old Justin James Forsyth of Friendswood was sentenced Friday a day after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators say the victim, Adriel Hernandez, died last July after being struck by the motorcycle in Bacliff.

Authorities say Forsyth was driving on the wrong side of the road when the cycle hit the boy as the child played with a toy truck. Prosecutors say Forsyth's blood alcohol level was recorded at more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Forsyth had a prior conviction in Michigan for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

