Some in GOP say threats of violence against them ignored

Some in the Republican Party say they're being threatened like never before in Trump era, and believe the violent rhetoric being directed at them by liberals is ignored by mainstream media.

They point to a virulent backlash against the president that they say has gone beyond the bounds of moderate political dissent and, however subtly, advocates violence.

Police say James T. Hodgkinson opened fire Wednesday on Republican lawmakers at baseball field in Alexandria, Va. His strong anti-Republican stances only added to suggestions that the shooting was politically motivated.

Prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump's children, have long been unsettled by the rage against the president. Daughter Ivanka Trump said in a recent television interview that she did not expect the "viciousness" and "ferocity" of her father's critics.



