Some in GOP say threats of violence against them ignored - WNEM TV 5

Some in GOP say threats of violence against them ignored

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

Some in the Republican Party say they're being threatened like never before in Trump era, and believe the violent rhetoric being directed at them by liberals is ignored by mainstream media.
   They point to a virulent backlash against the president that they say has gone beyond the bounds of moderate political dissent and, however subtly, advocates violence.
   Police say James T. Hodgkinson opened fire Wednesday on Republican lawmakers at baseball field in Alexandria, Va. His strong anti-Republican stances only added to suggestions that the shooting was politically motivated.
   Prominent Republicans, including President Donald Trump's children, have long been unsettled by the rage against the president. Daughter Ivanka Trump said in a recent television interview that she did not expect the "viciousness" and "ferocity" of her father's critics.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.