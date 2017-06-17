Man jailed following domestic assault, police chase

A domestic assault complaint turns into a high-speed chase with deputies.

Tuscola County deputies responded to a compliant in the City of Car, where a 32-year-old man was said to have a handgun.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed that the man had left Caro for Fairgrove. A short time later, deputies located the suspect traveling west bound on Gilford Road.

The man failed to stop for deputies and a pursuit was initiated that continued for several miles with speeds over 100 mph.

The suspect eventually pulled into a driveway and ran into a home where he was taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the Tuscola County Jail pending arraignment.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.