Send us your storms reports!

Severe storms rolled through mid-Michigan today bringing torrential rain, frequent lightning, strong damaging winds, and even some hail.

Behind the storms we are getting multiple reports of damage and power outages. If you have any pictures or reports please be sure to send them our way. You can post them to our WNEM Facebook page, Twitter, or you can email. Wnemweather@wnem.com.

Currently we have a few reports coming in from the National weather center and viewers. This list will be updated as reports come in. We know there are many more reports from around our viewing area so if you have a report please send it our way.

Reports of Trees down around Washington and Sanilac St. in Sandusky.

Reports of Trees down in Morse and Sanilac Rd also in Sandusky.

Midland received 1.33 inches of rain around 5:51 PM Saturday evening.

Reports of multiple trees down in Marion Springs in Saginaw.

Chesaning received 1.75 inches of rain in a 40 minute time span around 5:30 PM Saturday!

Reports of four tree down in Elba Township a few miles north northeast of Bannister in Gratiot County.

Robert Cuthbert of Bay City said the south end of Bay City saw 2.9” of rain in the last 24 hours.

David Byrd-Fournier sent in a report of flooding on Wilder Road in Bangor Township around 3:19 PM Saturday.

There have also been many reports of power outages due to the strong storms. You can find where the power outages are and estimated restoration times here for Consumer’s and here for DTE.

Storms are expected to continue through the overnight with more rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Should any more warnings be issued we will update you. You can also find the full forecast article here.

We hope you are staying dry and safe.

