Improving weather for Father's Day

Strong to severe storms rumbled through the region last night bringing heavy rain, hail, plenty of lightning, and damaging winds. This morning we woke to rain, but now as we enter the afternoon we're seeing improvements. Sunshine will come out for the second half of our Father's Day Sunday. Your full forecast breakdown is below.

Father's Day

We saw strong, at time severe, storms roll through Mid-Michigan last night bringing torrential rain and even some damage. If you have any reports, photos, or videos please send them our way. You can email us at wnem@wnem.com or post them to our Facebook page.

It was a misty and rainy morning as we begin our Father’s Day. Scattered showers moved through the region bringing only light rain. We are still seeing some spotty drizzle early this afternoon, but that will clear up soon. Some spots may deal with some persistent drizzle into the late afternoon hours, but that too will eventually end.

Just as the rain ended from west to east our skies will also clear from west to east as a cold front passes through this afternoon and we should see sunshine before the day is over.

If your plans with dad are flexible, the second half of the day is by far the better window for any outdoors activities.

Highs today will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s depending on how quickly the clouds clear.

We hope you have a fun and safe day and we wish you a wonderful Father's Day! Thanks to all the great Dad's out there!

Tonight

Weather tonight will be quiet. Partly to mostly clear skies will be in place for tonight. Temperatures will be cooler behind the cold front and lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s. Humidity will be low and if you want to open the windows it will be a nice night for it.

Next Week

It will be refreshing as we begin the new week Monday. Cooler and less humid for all of Mid-Michigan with just a slight chance for a few showers.

Behind the cold front that moves through today we will be greeted with below average temperatures and a less humidity thanks to westerly winds.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only reach the lower 70s, and Wednesday will see highs in the middle 70s. Dew points will remain lower all the way through the middle half of the week. It will be a refreshing change of pace.

There is an isolated chance of showers Monday and Tuesday as an area of low pressure will linger close enough to give us some rain. We won't see much rain either day as the rain will be little more than nuisance showers. If you aren't seeing rain those days there will be a mix of sun and clouds.

We finally catch a break from rain as we head into Wednesday. This will be the nicest day in the extended forecast with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds and low humidity.

