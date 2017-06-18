Michigan first-graders write Queen Elizabeth, get reply - WNEM TV 5

Michigan first-graders write Queen Elizabeth, get reply

EAST LANSING, MI (AP) -

A group of East Lansing first-graders who wrote to Queen Elizabeth for a class project weren't disappointed by the British monarch.
   Teacher Shawn Millhouse's first-graders at Pinecrest Elementary received a response from Queen Elizabeth's assistant about how much the queen likes horses and dogs.
   The monarch's Lady-in-Waiting, Susan Hussey, wrote that Queen Elizabeth was happy to receive letters from the 21 students. Hussey wrote that, "Her Majesty was pleased to hear from you all and greatly appreciated the care you have each taken with your illustrations."
   The Lansing State Journal reports that Prince William and Duchess Kate also sent an individual sealed letter, marked as royal mail, to each of the 21 students.
   The class received photos of the royal couple and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

