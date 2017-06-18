Detroit girl in `very critical' condition after dog mauling - WNEM TV 5

Detroit girl in `very critical' condition after dog mauling

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
DETROIT (AP) -

 Detroit police say a 10-year-old girl who was savagely mauled by a pit bull is fighting for her life.
   Police spokeswoman Jennifer Moreno says the girl was in "very critical" condition Sunday at a Detroit hospital following Saturday's attack.
   Moreno tells The Detroit News doctors were able to reattach the girl's arm and are monitoring an infection. She says surgeons initially believed the girl might lose her foot, but it did not need to be amputated.
   Moreno says the girl was playing in a backyard when a pit bull exited the home and "viciously attacked" her.
   The girl's 55-year-old aunt tried to stop the attack, but was herself attacked and suffered a leg wound.
   Moreno says the pit bull is being held by the local animal control agency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Fenton man arrested for having sex with Texas teen

    Friday, June 16 2017 11:17 AM EDT2017-06-16 15:17:24 GMT
    Source: College Station PoliceSource: College Station Police

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

    A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after police say he had sex with a teen girl he met through social media. 

    More >

  • If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    If this man knocks on your door, call 911

    Thursday, June 15 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-06-15 18:56:05 GMT

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

    A man is going from house-to-house asking for gas, and police are asking if he knocks on your door that you call 911. 

    More >

  • Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Michigan woman charged with running over, killing boyfriend

    Saturday, June 17 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-17 20:11:16 GMT
    WNEMWNEM
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
     A Detroit woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car during an argument, killing him.    The Detroit News reports Danisha Mathis was arrested on Wednesday -- about three hours after she drove her Ford Fusion onto a sidewalk, striking Terrence Ricks Jr.    Police say the 25-year-old Ricks was dragged underneath the car. They say he was eventually "dislodged from the car" as Mathis fled the scene at a hi...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.